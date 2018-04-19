2018 Suns End-of-Season Interviews: Devin Booker

24.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds

43.2% FG, 38.3% 3P, 87.8% FT (All Career-Highs)

“I’ve always mentioned since my first day here that I fell in love with this city. I fell in love with the fan base and the dedication they show to the team. Even this season, they’re still there supporting us the whole year. It doesn’t go unnoticed. I always think to turn around the franchise and getting it back to how it used to be. You watch the highlights of Barkley, Nash and them and how alive the arena was. One of my goals is to get it back that way.”

What parts of your game do you want to work on in the offseason?

“Every aspect, honestly. A big thing for me this summer is my body. We have great strength and conditioning in Jeff Fisher here. When I’m away, staying on top of that. Getting my body developed. I’m growing into my manhood body.”

You said you’re hiring someone to help?

“I’ll have someone with me full-time, all the time.”

Is that new for you?

“Yeah. I did it at spots last summer. I’d go workout at an orange theory for like a week straight, but now I’m about to have someone with me, taking me to the gym, working on exactly what my body needs.”

Is it time for this team to show that it’s serious about upgrading talent?

“I’m done with not making the playoffs. I’m serious. This is probably my last year ever not making the playoffs. That’s putting the pressure on myself that I need, that I’m going to take into this summer and I’m going to work that hard so it doesn’t happen again. The hole at the end of the season, not everyone playing, just feels like playing in pointless games sometimes. You never want to have that feeling. I’m watching these games right now with the teams trying to clinch and the playoff atmosphere of those games and those are the games I want to be in.”

What're your thoughts on the future of this franchise?

“We have a lot of assets. I know we have a lot of draft picks this year and we have a lot of young guys. We have young guys that are developing at the same time. I’m not a general manager. All I can do is watch basketball. I feel like I know the game pretty well so I’ll be watching this summer. Feeling people out who will be a great addition to the team and through the draft or through free agency.”

They said they’re not sending you to the lottery this year…

“They said they’re not sending me? Ah man. We were supposed to get top two a couple times and we got number four both times. Maybe I’m retired from the lottery.”

Will you go out and make pitches about this organization and this city if asked?

“For sure. I’ll do whatever I have to do. I think Phoenix is a place where people see the potential. They see the young core that we have. They see the fan base, the wonderful city. Obviously, our reputation isn’t the best throughout the NBA, but I think people that are actually in the NBA see the bright spots here.”

What impresses you about Josh Jackson and is he kind of a kindred mind in terms of how good he wants to be?

“He’s a competitor. I bet you could find interviews a year ago where I was saying we need a competitor and we got that in Josh. Even when he struggled early on, he kept fighting. He was bringing it every day and the game finally slowed down for him and you see the strides that he made. He’s still got to stay on it. I’m going to be on him this summer. He’s going to be on me. Pushing each other to get better because we have to take our crafts seriously and we do.”

About the young core:

“Honestly I think we are right there. Add a couple more pieces and, with the young core that we have, still developing it. Only getting better from here. I think our youth is amazing.”

Does it seem like three years?

“No, it doesn’t. I was just saying that to Tyson the other day I said ‘Before I know it I’m going to be as old as you TC.’ Three years, it went by really quick. Get back to winning and it will make this thing a lot more fun.”

Specific things to work on this summer?

“Just getting strong, I’d say overall. Withstanding the whole 82 games, obviously, I didn’t do that this year. That’s something I pride myself on, playing every single game. So working on that.”

You’ve mentioned winning a couple of times. Would it mean more to win here?

“Yes. I’ve been saying that. I think that right now I see the beauty in the struggle. Once that success starts happening, it’ll make it feel even better from knowing what we went through as a team and went through as players. The league has been beating us up right now, but I think it’s going to be motivation for us. I know for myself working out, I think about that all the time.”