2017 Suns Night at the Arizona Diamondbacks

"This is our house."

Devin Booker and Archie Bradley can agree on one thing, don’t come to Phoenix and expect to take over Talking Stick Resort Arena or Chase Field.

On April 7th, Russell Westbrook was going for the triple-double record, but Booker reminded everyone who’s house they were in, going off for 37 points and getting the win for the Suns.

Bradley had a similar situation where he yelled, “This is our house!” while exiting the mound during the eight inning in a win over the Dodgers.

Fast-forward to Tuesday night, the two young stars met before the Diamondbacks game on Suns Night to exchange jerseys.

Suns Night at Chase Field

Booker was joined by teammates Eric Bledsoe, Tyson Chandler, Marquese Chriss, Josh Jackson, Alec Peters, Tyler Ulis, and Alan Williams. Williams threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the game. A little bounce, but it did the trick.

Alan Williams First Pitch at Suns Night

Head Coach Earl Watson, GM Ryan McDonough and Suns personal came out to show their support as the Diamondbacks make their postseason push. Watson brought a custom Suns jersey for Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo as the two share a UCLA connection.

<section><h2>Who Has The Better Beard?</h2></section><section><h2>Tyson Chandler?</h2></section><section><h3>Archie Bradley</h3></section>

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle