2017 Phoenix Suns Mock Draft Tracker

Jeremy Woo: SI.com

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

"Well, the Suns should be giddy if they land Jackson here as a sidekick for Devin Booker. He’s one of the best defenders in the class, physically ready to contribute, and a consistent jumper away from growing into a tremendous player. After doubling down on big men a year ago, Jackson fills a hole for Phoenix at small forward and could give Booker quality defensive cover for the next decade. This feels like a natural fit."

Gary Parrish: CBSSports.com

Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

"Tatum should in time become a high-scoring wing at the NBA level. The 6-8 athlete averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds — after missing the first eight games of the season with a foot injury — and ultimately helped Duke win the 2017 ACC Tournament. The only thing missing, right now, is a reliable 3-point shot that scouts believe can be developed. So that's not a major concern. Put him next to Devin Booker, and the Suns could have the pieces to be good again."

Jonathan Wasserman: BleacherReport.com

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

"Josh Jackson, who should get looks from each of the top three teams, will slide in perfectly at small forward between Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss. The Suns' uptempo offense should also suit Jackson, one of the draft's most explosive athletes. Phoenix will welcome his quickness and ball pressure as well. With Eric Bledsoe, Booker, Jackson, Chriss and Dragan Bender, the Suns will suddenly have an exciting, explosive young core."

Reid Forgrave: SportingNews.com

De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

"OK, I'll say it: I think De'Aaron Fox will be a better all-around point guard than Markelle Fultz, and could end up as the best player in this draft – if he is able to add a competent 3-point shot to his arsenal. He's the speediest player in this draft. He measured well at the combine. He's the best two-way point guard in this stacked point guard draft. He can create. And pairing Fox and Devin Booker could make the Suns the most exciting backcourt in the league."

Sean Deveney: SportingNews.com

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

"Though he made 37.8 percent of his 3-pointers for the Jayhawks, there are some concerns about Jackson’s shooting — a team that sees past that could very well choose him first overall. He can score and has the potential to be an elite defender."

DraftExpress.com

Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

"Tatum is a very smooth athlete at 6'8", with a wide array of moves and footwork well beyond what you would typically expect from a prospect who just turned 19 earlier this month. Tatum has a full assortment of effective jab steps, crossovers, turnarounds, fadeaways, and in-and-out dribbles to get his defender off balance and create separation. He used this combination of size, quickness, and ability to create separation with devastating effect, especially when guarded by slower power forwards."

Adi Joseph: USAToday.com

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

"The Suns are in a tricky spot in their rebuilding process, still trying to figure out exactly what they have in just about all of their prospects. But Devin Booker and whomever they draft now seem to be the centerpieces. Jackson gives them a potential ace defender whose passing is underrated and who won’t take the ball out of Booker’s hands."

Matt Lombardo: NJ.com

Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

"Tatum's 6-foot-8 frame offers the position versatility to excel both as a shooting guard or strong forward. Last season, Tatum averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game."

Chad Ford: ESPN.com

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

"The Suns fell two spots, but it's not the end of the world, because point guard isn't really a need. Jackson is probably the best fit for Phoenix in the draft. He's a versatile two-way wing who is great in the open court, can lock down three positions and plays with an intensity reminiscent of Kevin Durant. His jump shot is shaky, but the Suns have plenty of shooters."

Fred Kerber: NYPost.com

Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

Guard-heavy Suns slipped from No. 2 in seeding and need a scorer. This guy fills that need.

Ricky O'Donnell: SBNation.com

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

"Jackson is a plus athlete, a willing defender, a crafty offensive creator, and the type of player who never takes a possession off. He is a two-way wing at a time when they are valued more than ever. Jackson will immediately bring the Suns both versatility and an increased competitive spirit. If his three-point shot keeps coming around, he has All-Star potential."

Andrew Lynch: FoxSports.com

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

"Jackson is an outstanding two-way player with a high floor who should have a solid career wherever he ends up. He's a solid creator off the dribble for his size, and his defense is outstanding. There are concerns about his frame and whether he can play as a stretch-four in the NBA. His outside shot in particular is a question mark, as his release is inconsistent. But given Jackson's competitiveness, expect him to put those doubts to rest sooner than later."

Bryan Kalbrosky: HoopsHype.com

Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

"He is exactly what the NBA is trending toward. While is 6-foot-8, he is also more than capable of playing “point forward” similar to what analysts said about 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons last season. He can score but is also an excellent defender who averaged 7.4 rpg as a freshman, even despite a relatively small wingspan. Jackson complements Bledsoe and Booker and is the perfect player to build around considering they draft another frontcourt player in the lottery last season."