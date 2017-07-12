Recap: Pelicans bounce Hawks, advance to second round

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 105-95, in the first round of the Las Vegas Summer League playoffs at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday.

New Orleans (1-3) wasn’t able to earn a victory in round robin play but beat Atlanta (2-2) convincingly, leading by at least seven points for the final 24 minutes of the game. The Pelicans hit 55 percent of their shots from the field and 45 percent from three-point range.

Quinn Cook led the way for New Orleans with 26 points, five rebounds and seven assists on 11-of-16 from the field. Cheick Diallo continued his stellar Summer League as well, totaling 21 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. Jalen Jones matched those 21 points, adding six rebounds and two assists.

John Collins paced Atlanta, amassing 25 points and nine rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting. Taurean Prince recorded 18 points and two assists. Deandre' Bembry provided 13 points and four rebounds, while Ryan Kelly tallied 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Pelicans will face the San Antonio Spurs in the second round Thursday.