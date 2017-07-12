Recap: Wolves edge Warriors in overtime

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Golden State Warriors in sudden-death overtime, 78-76, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.

Sudden-death overtime is something you'll only see at the Summer League, and it took only one shot to get the job done, as C.J. Williams hit the game-winner for the Timberwolves (2-1) just 30 seconds into the second overtime. Despite winning the tip, Golden State (0-3) turned the ball over in its first and only possession in the sudden-death session and wasn’t able to score. It was a close game throughout, as there were 12 ties and 12 lead changes in total, with neither team ever securing a double-digit lead.

Patrick McCaw led the way for Golden State with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists. Bryce Alford amassed 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jordan Bell was a monster on the defensive end, totaling five points, 11 boards, five assists, five steals and six blocks.

C.J. Williams not only hit the game-winner, but also led Minnesota with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Matt Costello matched those 14 points, adding 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Marcus Paige -- who started at point guard -- provided 13 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Both teams now await final playoff seeding for the Summer League playoffs, which begin Wednesday.