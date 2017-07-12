Recap: Grizzlies defeat Jazz in overtime thriller

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz in overtime, 84-81, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Summer League action Tuesday.

This was one of the most tightly contested games of the Summer League so far, as there were 12 ties and eight lead changes in total, with neither team leading by more than 10 points. Defense was key for the Grizzlies (3-0), as they held the Jazz (0-3) to 36 percent from the field and 18 percent from three-point range.

Donovan Mitchell continued his inspired play for Utah, recording a game-high 37 points and summer-high eight steals. Travis Leslie totaled eight points, nine rebounds and two steals. Eric Griffin provided a double-double off the bench, amassing 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks in an impressive performance.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis in scoring, accumulating 24 points, six rebounds and two steals on 9-of-11 shooting off of the bench. Wayne Selden led the starters with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Wade Baldwin IV accrued 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Though the seeding hasn't been set yet, Utah will surely play Wednesday in the first round of the playoffs, while Memphis will return to action Thursday thanks to a first-round bye.