Recap: Forbes, Spurs cruise to win over Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 99-85, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday.

San Antonio (2-1) led by at least eight points for the entirety of the second half. Turnovers really killed the Blazers (1-2), as they committed a whopping 27 of them in the defeat. The Spurs ended up shooting 51 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.

Bryn Forbes added to his league-leading scoring total by putting up 35 points in the win. He also added five rebounds and four assists on 11-of-26 from the field. Olivier Hanlan finished second in team scoring, totaling 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals on 7-of-9 shooting. Cory Jefferson was the lone bench player in double figures, dropping 13 points on 5-of-6 from the field.

Caleb Swanigan was the lone Blazer to reach double figures, as he amassed 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Jake Layman struggled with just three points and three rebounds on 1-of-9 shooting. Jordan Adams provided nine points and three steals off the bench.

Both teams await playoff seeding and will next play Wednesday or Thursday.