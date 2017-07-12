Recap: Markkanen propels Bulls over Wizards

Standout efforts from 2017 first-round pick Lauri Markkanen and undrafted guard Antonio Blakeney propelled the Chicago Bulls to an 82-73 win over the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas Summer League action Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

The Bulls (1-2) established the tone early, jumping out to a 33-15 advantage after just 10 minutes. While the Wizards (0-3) were able to regroup somewhat, they never prevailed in any of the subsequent three quarters and shot just 35.7 percent from the field. Chicago wasn’t much better with a 37.2 percent tally, although it drained a respectable 41.2 percent of its 34 three-point tries.

Blakeney led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. Markkanen followed with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double that also included an assist, a steal and a block. Denzel Valentine, who enjoyed a solid rookie campaign last season, posted 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Duje Dukan tallied 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and three steals, pacing the reserves.

Only two Wizards reached double digits offensively, with Sheldon McClellan contributing 20 points (on 8-for-11 shooting), two rebounds, an assist and two steals. Marcus Keene, an undersized and undrafted point guard from Central Michigan, supplied 13 points and a rebound in 15 minutes off the bench. Daniel Ochefu registered nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal, while Maalik Wayns totaled seven points, three assists and two boards.

Both teams now await the final seeding for the first round of the Vegas Summer League playoffs, which kick off Wednesday.