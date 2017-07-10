Recap: Heat pull away from Wizards down stretch

The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards, 91-87, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday.

The game was tight throughout with 11 ties and five lead changes. But after tying, 76-76, on Okaro White's jumper with 5:56 remaining, the Heat lead the rest of the way, pulling away down the stretch.

Miami, which improved to 2-0 after going winless in the Orlando Summer League, forced 23 turnovers and hit 10-of-18 shots from three-point range.

Matt Williams scored a team-high 17 points for the Heat. Bam Adebayo continued his breakout, as he totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Trey McKinney-Jones had 15 points, and White finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Sheldon McClellan led the way for Washington, scoring 18 points. Jared Cunningham was the lone bench player in double figures, dropping 16 points to add to his three boards. Chris McCullough totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams return to action Tuesday, with Miami playing the Dallas Mavericks and Washington facing the Chicago Bulls.