Recap: Hawks lead wire-to-wire and dominate Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Chicago Bulls, 75-55, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday.

The Hawks (2-1) dominated wire to wire, leading by no less than 14 points in the second half and holding the Bulls to 22 percent shooting from the field and 11 percent from three-point range. Atlanta controlled the boards, out-rebounding Chicago, 52-38, and showed good ball movement with 17 assists, nearly triple the Bulls' six assists.

Deandre Bembry once again led the way for the Hawks, totaling 17 points, three rebounds and four assists. John Collins finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Ryan Kelly started had 13 points and six rebounds. Diamond Stone led the bench with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Cameron Payne was the only Bulls starter in double figures, scoring 12 points. Lauri Markkanen totaled eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks, but shot 1-of-13 from the field. Denzel Valentine nearly matched that by putting in four points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals on 1-of-12 shooting. Antonio Blakeney led the bench with 11 points.

Chicago (0-2) plays Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, while the Hawks await playoff seeding for their next game on Wednesday.