Recap: Caleb Swanigan, Portland Blazers pull away from Utah Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Utah Jazz 72-63 in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

This was an extremely competitive game throughout the first 25 minutes, as there were eight ties and 12 lead changes up to that point. From there, Portland (1-0) really took control in the third quarter, outscoring Utah (0-1) 24-12 and holding a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter. Rebounding was the difference for the Trail Blazers, as they outrebounded the Jazz, 43-32. Both teams really struggled shooting, with Portland hitting 35 percent of their shots and Utah shooting just 31 percent from the field.

Caleb Swanigan led the way for Portland, as he totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jake Layman finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. Zach Collins went just 3-of-13 from the field, but still provided 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

Donovan Mitchell was Utah's best player, as he amassed 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals. Tyrone Wallace led the team in assists, as he accrued four points, seven rebounds and three assists. Joel Bolomboy amassed six points and eight rebounds.