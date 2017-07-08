Recap: Dallas Mavericks dominate Chicago Bulls in second half

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Chicago Bulls 91-75 in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

After a great showing in the Orlando Summer League, Dallas (1-0) proved here just how good they are in a dominating win over Chicago (0-1). The Mavericks did most of their damage in the second half, outscoring the Bulls 53-32. Even though the ending score was lopsided, there were 11 ties and 12 lead changes in the first three quarters. Dallas won nearly every statistic, as they led in field goal percentage, rebounds, assists, steals and turnover differential.

Brandon Ashley led the way for the Mavericks, as he tallied 21 points and two rebounds on 9-of-15 from the field. Dennis Smith Jr. accumulated 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Yogi Ferrell started at point guard and provided 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Six players scored in double figures for Chicago, with all five starters reaching that threshold. Lauri Markkanen led the way, as he amassed 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Cameron Payne accrued 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, but ended up shooting just 5-of-15 from the field. Kris Dunn also struggled shooting, scoring 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Nikola Jovanovic led the bench with 11 points and seven rebounds on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.