Recap: Larry Drew II's jumper lifts Philadelphia 76ers over Golden State Warriors

A quartet of double-digit scoring efforts and a 23-point fourth quarter lifted the Philadelphia 76ers over the Golden State Warriors 95-93 in a Las Vegas Summer League game at Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday night.

The Sixers did suffer a scare in the third quarter, however, as top overall pick Markelle Fultz had to be helped off the court after rolling his left ankle while attempting to contest a lay-up attempt by the Warriors’ Jabari Brown. He generated eight points (3-for-12 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and an assist over 15 minutes before exiting and will undergo X-rays to determine the severity of the injury.

A back-and-forth affair that featured 10 ties and 13 lead changes unsurprisingly came down to a last-second shot, with the Sixers’ Larry Drew II sinking a step-back jumper with 7.6 seconds to secure the final margin of victory. It was the culmination of a fourth-quarter comeback for Philadelphia (1-0), which entered the final period trailing by a 78-72 score. The Sixers prevailed despite being outshot by the Warriors (0-1), which managed a 47.3 percent success rate from the field while limiting Philadelphia to a 42 percent figure.

Furkan Korkmaz, a 2016 first-round pick who played in Turkey last season, led the way for Philadelphia with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alex Poythress continued a strong summer with 12 points, two steals and a block. Former Kentucky Wildcat tallied 13 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in an efficient 12 minutes to lead the reserves. Jonah Bolden supplied 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Brandon Austin contributed nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Drew and Isaiah Miles joined Fultz in generating eight-point efforts.

Patrick McCaw, who received plenty of run in his rookie 2016-17 campaign, led the Warriors with 25 points, four rebounds and two assists. Brown supplied 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Damian Jones totaled 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal. Jordan Bell registered eight points, four boards and a pair of blocks, while Kevon Looney posted seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block.