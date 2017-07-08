Recap: Wayne Selden's three-point play lifts Memphis Grizzlies past Washington Wizards

LAS VEGAS - Wayne Selden converted a three-point play with two seconds remaining to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 91-88 victory against the Washington Wizards at the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Tied 88-88 with two seconds left, Selden hit a 15-foot jumper and was fouled by the Wizards' Sheldon McClellan. Selden, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds and three steals, then drained the free throw for the winning margin.

The Wizards did an impressive job of making it a tight finish after trailing for the first 35 minutes. Down 73-60 entering the fourth quarter, the Wizards tied the game at 88-88 when Memphis' Deyonta Davis was whistled for a goaltending violation on Kevin Pangos' 4-footer with 19 seconds remaining.

Rim protection was the key to Washington's rally, as it blocked 13 shots and held Memphis to 35 percent shooting from the field.

Jared Cunningham scored 26 points off the bench to lead the Wizards. Daniel Ochefu totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and five blocks. Pangos added eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Wade Baldwin IV totaled 19 points and four rebounds for the Grizzlies, and Davis had 14 rebounds.