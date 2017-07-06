Recap: Dotson, Randle lead Knicks past Heat

ORLANDO -- While the Miami Heat will now head off to Las Vegas to continue their summer training, the New York Knicks completed their summer league play in impressive fashion.

New York’s backcourt duo of Chasson Randle and Damyean Dotson combined for 38 points as the Knicks rolled past the Heat, 91-72, on Thursday.

Dotson, who the Knicks grabbed with the 44th overall pick in last month’s draft, showed throughout the tournament that he is a prolific outside shooter with the physical tools and athleticism to step in right away and make an impact.

The 23-year-old rookie from Houston, Texas knocked down 12 3-pointers in five games, including going 4-for-7 from long range during Thursday's 20-point, nine-rebound performance.

Randle, who signed with New York shortly after the All-Star break last season, displayed tremendous poise and leadership these past several days. While he needs to cut down on turnovers (had 21 miscues in five games), Randle shot it well (15-of-32 from beyond arc) and did a good job controlling the tempo.

Unlike his previous performance – 29 points and 11 rebounds against the Pacers – Bam Adebayo struggled to get into a rhythm for the Heat. The 14th overall pick two weeks ago made just one of his 10 shot attempts. He was aggressive, however, and initiated contact. He shot 11-of-14 from the free throw line and finished with 13 points.

“You saw a stretch there at the end, it’s the Bam we expect,” Heat summer league coach Chris Quinn said. “He was on the offensive glass, he was drawing fouls, he was playing with the energy we needed out of him.”

Matt Williams, who starred locally at Jones High School in Orlando and UCF, led Miami with 14 points. He shot 5-for-16 from the floor and 4-of-13 from beyond the arc. Williams is UCF’s all-time leader in threes made.

“I’m just trying to get healthy right now, just trying to get a rhythm,” Williams said. “Always an honor to play at home. This gives me confidence.”

Another undrafted player that shined Thursday was New York’s Nigel Hayes, who many might remember from Wisconsin’s back-to-back NCAA Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015. Hayes tallied 13 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Knicks shot a scorching 55 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point distance.

