Recap: Pierre Jackson scores game-winner for Pistons in sudden-death overtime

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Miami Heat 73-71 in sudden-death overtime at the Orlando Summer League on Tuesday.

This was a game full of swings, as it took a sudden-death overtime to decide the outcome at Amway Center. After trailing 34-20 after the first half, Miami (0-4) forced overtime by outscoring Detroit (2-1) 51-37 in the second half. From there, the teams went scoreless in the single overtime, as it took a game-winner from Pierre Jackson in the second sudden-death overtime to decide a winner.

Defense was key for Detroit, as they held Miami to 34 percent from the field and 21 percent from three-point range. The Pistons also did a great job of moving the ball, as they secured the higher assist total, with a 16-9 advantage over the Heat.

Okaro White was a force for Miami, as he led the team with 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Zach Auguste recorded a double-double, totaling 11 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. London Perrantes accumulated 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Pierre Jackson not only hit the game-winner for Detroit, as he also provided 17 points, two rebounds and five assists as the starting point guard. Henry Ellenson amassed 18 points and six rebounds. Luke Kennard matched those 18 points, adding five rebounds and four assists to his tally.

Detroit will return to action on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, while Miami is looking at the seven/eight-seed matchup in the playoffs.