Recap: Tatum hits game-winner as Celtics top Sixers

Some of the NBA's most exciting young talent was on full display as the Boston Celtics took down the Philadelphia 76ers 89-88 in the first game of the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League on Monday night.

With Boston trailing by one and the clock running down, No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum pulled up and drilled the game-winning jumper from the top of the key with 5.7 seconds left.

Tatum finished with 21 points—including a highlight-reel dunk in traffic late in the first half—on 8-for-17 shooting for the Celtics. The 6-foot-8 rookie added seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Philadelphia's Markelle Fultz—the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft—wasted no time getting on the board, driving into the lane and bouncing in a one-handed leaner just 14 seconds into his first professional game. Fultz went on to score a team-high 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting. He added two rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

While the two rookies showed well in their debuts, it was Boston's Jaylen Brown who stole the show. The second-year wing threw down monster slams in transition; sank 3-pointers and mid-range jumpers off the dribble; and got to the rim and finished layups with both hands. In all, Brown finished with a game-high 29 points (on 10-for-16 shooting) along with 13 rebounds, one steal and one block in the win.

Notable

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Sixers. ... Jonah Bolden, the No. 36 overall pick, finished with nine points, four rebounds and a game-high four blocks for the Sixers. ... Second-year forward Alex Poythress added 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Philadelphia. ... Abdel Nader (13 points) was the only other Boston player to score in double figures.

Game recap courtesy of UtahJazz.com