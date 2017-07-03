Recap: Leslie shines again as Pacers top Hornets

ORLANDO -- Travis Leslie is certainly making an impact in the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League.

The journeyman guard led five Indiana players in double figures with 20 points as the Pacers held off the Charlotte Hornets for an 84-77 victory on Sunday.

Leslie, who spent last season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, delivered a clutch emphatic one-handed slam with 50.9 seconds left that put the game out of reach. He’s currently averaging a squad-best 20 points during Indiana’s 2-0 start to summer league action.

“I knew he was going to be able to come in and put points on the board -- especially playing as a small four and helping us spread the floor -- but I was impressed with his defense tonight,” Pacers Summer League coach Popeye Jones explained. “I thought he really worked hard on defense, got up and helped us down the stretch get the stops we needed to win the game.”

Joe Young looked calm and collected running point for the Pacers as he posted 14 points and seven assists.

“I thought he was really calm and cool down the stretch under pressure keeping us organized, getting us in our stuff and a heck of a backdoor pass on that play that I drew up,” Jones said.

It was an improvement for Young, who was caught several times leaving his feet on drives to the rack just a day earlier.

“Last night I talked to (Head Coach Nate McMillan), we went and walked through film,” Young explained. “That’s what I’m going to do more of is walk through film and see what I can do better to help this team.”

Indiana also received a boost from T.J. Leaf. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, notched 12 points and five rebounds in his Pacers debut.

“I thought he handled it well, I thought he showed how skilled he was offensively,” Jones said.

Leaf, who missed Day 1 of Summer League due to his brother’s wedding, settled down after an up-and-down first half and came through with a few key plays in the final frame.

“It was fun, we got the win and now I know what to expect, so it was definitely good getting that first one under my belt,” Leaf said.

Although Charlotte was dealt its first loss of week, it did receive quality outings from Treveon Graham, Johnny O’Bryant III and Briante Weber.

Graham led the Hornets with 18 points, while O’Bryant III and Weber each put up 12.

Indiana faces the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, while Charlotte has a day off before returning to action on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 1 p.m. ET.

