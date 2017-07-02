Recap: Oklahoma City Thunder storm back on Detroit Pistons in Summer League opener

ORLANDO -- The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Detroit Pistons 92-91 in the Orlando Summer League at Amway Center on Saturday.

Despite the fact that the Pistons (0-1) led for the first 37 minutes of this game, the Thunder (1-0) made a late run to make this a competitive Summer League opener. In fact, Oklahoma City went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to take their first lead with less than three minutes remaining.

From there, the teams fought back and forth until Detroit scored four straight points to pull out the win. The victory can be attributed to a mistake made by the officials though, as they allowed the Pistons to take two free throws on a loose ball, in-bounding foul with 10 seconds left, rather than the one they were supposed to be rewarded. Rebounding was key for Oklahoma City, as they held a 44-37 advantage on the glass.

Vince Hunter led the way for Oklahoma City with 21 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting. Dakari Johnson recorded a double-double, totaling 18 points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Hamilton amassed 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Semaj Christon accumulated eight points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Henry Ellenson tallied 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Detroit. Eric Moreland provided 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks on his way to a double-double. First-round pick, Luke Kennard, contributed 16 points and three assists. Pierre Jackson contributed 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Up next, the Pistons will face off against the Knicks on Sunday, while the Thunder will play the Knicks on Monday.