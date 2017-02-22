VIRTUCRYPT EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE AUSTIN SPURS

AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 22, 2017) –The Austin Spurs, presented by SWBC, announced today a partnership extension with VirtuCrypt, a globally recognized provider of hardened, enterprise-class cloud security services. VirtuCrypt’s logo will now be visible on the back of the home and road Austin Spurs jerseys above the numbers, as well as on the back of the shooting shirts. Prior to the start of the 2016-17 NBA D-League season, VirtuCrypt became an official presenting partner of the Austin Spurs and its logo was added to the floor of the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, joining Dahill and SWBC as on-court sponsors.

“We’ve seen a substantial benefit to teaming up with the Austin Spurs and we are pleased to extend our relationship,” said Adam Cason, VirtuCrypt Director of Product Marketing. “Our logo’s placement on the Austin Spurs jerseys and shooting shirts signifies our deep engagement with the team and full support of the franchise.”

“VirtuCrypt’s dedication to meeting the growing needs of their customers aligns with our goal to develop players, coaches and staff,” said Tim Salier, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Franchise Business Operations. “They are an ideal partner to be represented on our jerseys.”

Fans will get their first look at the new jerseys when the Austin Spurs host the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will also be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest.

For additional images or to view the jersey reveal video, please visit AustinSpurs.com.