VALERO TO CONTINUE TRADITION OF FREE PREMIUM COFFEE AFTER EACH SPURS PLAYOFF WIN

SAN ANTONIO (April 12, 2017) – San Antonio Spurs fans can again enjoy free coffee after each Spurs win during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, courtesy of Valero and Corner Store. Participating San Antonio-area Corner Stores and other Valero locations will offer a free cup of premium coffee or cappuccino to Spurs fans the morning after a Spurs playoff win (home or away) for the duration of the Spurs 2017 Playoff run.

No purchase or Spurs game ticket necessary. The promotion is open to everyone with a limit of one free cup of coffee or cappuccino per customer at any participating San Antonio-area Corner Store or other Valero locations each morning from 6-9 a.m. following a Spurs win.