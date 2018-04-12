VALERO AND CIRCLE K TO CONTINUE TRADITION OF FREE PREMIUM COFFEE AFTER EACH SPURS PLAYOFFS WIN

SAN ANTONIO (April 12, 2018) – San Antonio Spurs fans can again enjoy free coffee after each Spurs win during the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Participating San Antonio-area Valero fuel branded locations will offer a free cup of premium coffee or cappuccino to Spurs fans the morning after every Spurs playoffs win (home or away) for the duration of the 2018 postseason.

No purchase or Spurs game ticket necessary. The promotion is open to everyone with a limit of one free cup of coffee or cappuccino per customer at any participating San Antonio-area Valero location each morning from 8-10 a.m. following a Spurs playoffs win.