UBER AND THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS TEAM UP TO HELP FANS RIDE RESPONSIBLY ON GAME DAYS

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 26, 2016) – Uber and the San Antonio Spurs are teaming up to make it easier for fans to support their team this season. As the Official Ride of the San Antonio Spurs, Uber offers access to a safe, reliable form of transportation to and from the AT&T Center.

Starting on Saturday, October 29 for the Spurs 2016-17 home opener, the AT&T Center will have a designated zone along the south side of the arena for Uber pickup and drop-off on game days. Locations are subject to change.

“Thanks to an assist from Uber, Spurs fans have another reliable option to get to and from the AT&T Center,” said Jeanne Garza, Senior Director of Marketing Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We love teaming up with partners that help elevate our fan experience.”

“We are excited to team up with the Spurs to make sure fans have a safe, reliable ride to and from the AT&T Center,” said David Brightman, General Manager of Uber’s San Antonio operations. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for fans to enjoy game day. With Uber, getting a ride is as simple as tapping a button.”