SAN ANTONIO (March 29, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz game on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 p.m. (CT) will now air on KENS-TV (CBS 5). The game was originally scheduled to air on FOX Sports Southwest. The April 12 broadcast on KENS-TV will feature a “Spurs Live” pre-game show starting at 9 p.m.

The matchup will also be broadcast on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN-FM 107.5.