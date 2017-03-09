TIM DUNCAN SELECTED TO THE NATIONAL COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Seven decorated former players and a championship-winning former coach will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 19. The 2017 Induction Celebration, presented by Nike, will take place at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City.

Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, Winston-Salem State’s Cleo Hill, Indiana’s Scott May, Purdue’s Rick Mount, Creighton’s Paul Silas, Gonzaga’s John Stockton and Duke’s Jay Williams join former Wisconsin, Milwaukee and Wisconsin-Platteville coach Bo Ryan to form the Class of 2017.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is located inside the College Basketball Experience (CBE), a world-class experiential entertainment facility adjacent to Kansas City’s Sprint Center. The Hall of Fame’s 12th induction celebration will precede the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic, which will feature national powers Baylor, Creighton, UCLA and Wisconsin competing Nov. 20-21 at Sprint Center.

“We are honored to welcome another esteemed class into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Reggie Minton, deputy executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and chair of the Hall of Fame selection panel. “Collectively, this group broke barriers, won championships, set records, competed for their country, and left a lasting mark on the coaching profession. Each inductee is uniquely deserving of a permanent place in our game’s history.”

The seven student-athletes in the Class of 2017 start with Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, one of the top players in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and NBA history. From 1993 to 1997, Duncan led the Demon Deacons to four NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet 16 run as a sophomore and an Elite Eight appearance as a junior. He averaged 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 2.3 assists per game over his Wake Forest career, and was a three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time ACC Player of the Year, a two-time consensus All-American, and the 1997 consensus National Player of the Year. After being selected No. 1 overall by San Antonio in the 1997 NBA Draft, Duncan led the Spurs to five NBA titles, earning two NBA MVP awards and three NBA Finals MVPs.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, a program of the NABC Foundation, inducted its first class in 2006. That class included the game’s inventor, Dr. James Naismith, and possibly its greatest coach, John Wooden. Since then, 10 more classes have been inducted, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Dominique Wilkins. More information about Hall of Fame weekend can be found at www.halloffameweekend.com.

Tim Duncan, Player, Wake Forest

• Averaged 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 2.3 assists over four years at Wake Forest, leading the school to four-straight NCAA Tournaments.

• Three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year, two-time ACC Player of the Year, two-time consensus All-American, and the 1997 consensus National Player of the Year.

• Selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1997 NBA Draft.

• Won five NBA titles, two NBA MVP awards, and three NBA Finals MVPs with the Spurs.

Cleo Hill, Player, Winston-Salem State

• The second-highest scorer in Winston-Salem State history, averaged 25.4 points per game over four seasons.

• Led the program to back-to-back CIAA titles as a junior and senior.

• Two-time All-CIAA selection and a NAIA first-team All-American in 1961.

• Picked eighth overall by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1961 NBA Draft, becoming the first HBCU player ever taken in the first round.

Scott May, Player, Indiana

• Leader on 1975-76 Indiana squad that finished a perfect 32-0 – the most recent NCAA Division I team to complete an undefeated season.

• NABC, Naismith, AP, Helms Foundation, Rupp and Sporting News National Player of the Year in 1976.

• Consensus All-American as a junior and senior.

• Drafted second overall in 1976 by the Chicago Bulls.

Rick Mount, Player, Purdue

• All-time leading scorer in Purdue history with 2,323 career points.

• Guided Purdue to the 1969 Big Ten title, the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament, and an appearance in the national title game.

• Two-time consensus All-American and three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection.

• No. 1 overall selection in the 1970 ABA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

Paul Silas, Player, Creighton

• Ranks sixth overall and first among three-year players in Division I history with 1,751 career rebounds.

• Third all-time at Creighton with a career scoring average of 20.5 points per game.

• Earned multiple All-America honors in each of his three varsity seasons.

• Won three NBA titles as a player, and later coaches four different NBA franchises.

John Stockton, Player, Gonzaga

• Gonzaga’s all-time steals leader and ranks fourth in career assists.

• 1984 West Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.9 steals per game.

• Played 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz, finishing as the NBA’s all-time leader in both steals and assists.

• Won Olympic gold medals with the 1992 USA Basketball “Dream Team” and again in 1996.

Jay Williams, Player, Duke

• Led Duke to a 95-13 record during his three seasons, including the 2001 national championship.

• Two-time consensus All-American, two-time All-ACC First Team selection, NABC Player of the Year in 2001, and the consensus National Player of the Year in 2002.

• Ranks second in assists per game, second in steals per game, third in made three-pointers and seventh in scoring average in Duke history.

• Selected second overall in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Bo Ryan, Coach, Wisconsin, Milwaukee and Wisconsin-Platteville

• Won 747 career games and made 27 postseasons appearances as the head coach at three different college programs.

• Guided Wisconsin-Platteville to four NCAA Division III national titles.

• Won a school-record 364 games at Wisconsin, leading the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament in each of his 14 seasons, including a pair of Final Fours.

• Captured four Big Ten titles and four Big Ten Coach of the Year awards.