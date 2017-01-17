TEXAS LOTTERY LAUNCHES SAN ANTONIO SPURS SCRATCH TICKET

New game offers chance to win a trip for two to NBA All-Star 2018



(AUSTIN) – The Texas Lottery has partnered with the San Antonio Spurs to bring basketball fans a new $5 scratch ticket that offers more than $10.2 million in total prizes, three top prizes of $100,000 and a chance to win a trip for two to NBA All-Star 2018. The scratch ticket is available now at licensed Texas Lottery® retail locations.



“We are excited to partner with the San Antonio Spurs to offer a scratch ticket game that is sure to be a slam dunk for our players,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.



“The assist the Texas Lottery provides to public education and veteran’s assistance is a guaranteed winner and we’re thrilled to support their mission,” said Jeanne Garza, senior director of marketing partnerships for Spurs Sports and Entertainment.



Players that do not win instantly can enter non-winning tickets into one of four promotional second-chance drawings. One lucky winner per drawing will win a trip for two to NBA All-Star 2018.



Trip for two to NBA All-Star 2018 includes:

· Round-trip coach airfare for two in the continental United States to Los Angeles, California

· One standard hotel room for three nights

· $1,000 spending money

· Ground transportation to and from the airport and hotel

· Two tickets to the NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2018 and the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

· One merchandise prize pack



In addition to the NBA All-Star 2018 trip prizes, 242 San Antonio Spurs merchandise prize packs, each valued at $595, will be given away per drawing. These packages include an array of San Antonio Spurs-branded merchandise including: framed memorabilia, neon desk lamps, tumblers, insulated cooler backpacks and more.



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $25 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $50 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $19 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $68 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.



The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five®, Texas Triple Chance™ and scratch ticket games. For more information, visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at www.txlottery.org. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.

