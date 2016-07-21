Summer League: Malik Rose’s Office Life

During his 13 NBA seasons, Malik Rose said he always felt a pull toward all the machinations off court. He was always fascinated by front-office dynamics, whether it was scouting or the salary cap.

A year ago, when Rose was a special guest at Spurs Camps, he mentioned that he hoped to work in a front office someday. “I’ve always had a dream of building my own championship team,” Rose said in July of 2015.

A month later, the Atlanta Hawks hired him.

“I spoke that into existence,” Rose joked last week at Las Vegas Summer League. “I need to say that I need to win the Powerball. The front office is something that I’ve been interested in for a long time. Studying the salary cap and the management side of basketball is an exciting opportunity for me.”

Rose was busy during Summer League as the Hawks’ manager of basketball operations.

He works alongside other past Spurs staffers including Hawks coach and former Spurs assistant Mike Budenholzer. Rose, who spent seven-plus seasons with the Spurs and won championships with the team in 1999 and 2003, said Atlanta feels like home.

“The whole culture feels similar to San Antonio when you walk in the door,” Rose said. “”Even the air you breathe feels the same. We do things the same as the Spurs from the bus schedules to the practice schedules. It’s kind of like coming home for me, because I was born and raised in it for so long in San Antonio.”

Coincidentally, in Rose’s first draft in the front office, the Hawks acquired the draft rights a San Antonio native, Taurean Prince, with the No. 12 overall pick.

For Rose, the entire draft process from beginning to end was fascinating, and a process years in the making with advancements in scouting.

“It’s so much fun,” Rose said. “There’s a wealth of information that we have be it video or stats from Southern France or Croatia or anywhere, we can pull it up. We have a lot of information to go through, but I love that and love coming to work every day.

“Our organization is built on sharing, family, hard work and dedication, just like the Spurs. Those are characteristics you want to be about, and that’s what the Atlanta way is now. A good brand of basketball.”

Rose is close friends with Tim Duncan, as they both joined the Spurs in 1997-98 and bonded on road trips over video games. Rose played for eight seasons in San Antonio, while Duncan retired last week after his 19th season.

“He’s the best power forward to ever play the game as far as I’m concerned,” Rose said. “That’s his legacy. I live through him and I tell him that all the time. He was producing and playing at a high level at 40 years old against 20-year-olds. Think about that. I really happy and proud of him.”

lchan@attcenter.com

Twitter:@lornechan