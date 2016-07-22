Summer League: Catching Up With Vinny

Among the sea of fans snapping up the jerseys of NBA rookies such as Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and the Lakers’ Brandon Ingram at Summer League last week, one fan wandered around Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center sporting a black Spurs No. 15 Vinny Del Negro.

Del Negro spent six seasons with the Spurs from 1992-98, averaging 11.2 points per game and becoming a fan favorite in the Alamodome.

He’s gone on to become an NBA head coach with Chicago and the Los Angeles Clippers, and is currently an analyst for NBA TV. But part of his heart, Del Negro said, is always with San Antonio.

“You have so many great memories of teammates, the fans, the city, and the growth of San Antonio as well,” he said. “Obviously, the Spurs organization as a whole is responsible for the memories. What they’ve been able to do for such a long time with some high character people, it makes you proud to be part of that.”

Del Negro said he still keeps up with former Spurs teammates Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson and David Robinson, and tries to visit San Antonio at least once a year.

He was with the Spurs for the beginning of coach Gregg Popovich’s tenure, for Tim Duncan’s rookie season in 1997-98, and marveled at the sustained success of the Silver & Black.

“David passed the torch, and the organization has done an incredible job with stability,” Del Negro said. “Everyone wants to say ‘look at how the Spurs do it,’ but the Spurs have continuity and they have stability. They’re ahead of the curve a lot, and that’s because they’ve been able to keep everything together.”

When he was starting out as a coach, Del Negro said he visited the Spurs’ training camp and took plenty of pointers from Pop. Del Negro has a .533 career winning percentage as a head coach, making the playoffs in four of five seasons with Chicago and the Clippers. He said he hasn’t ruled out ditching the NBA TV headset for a return to coaching.

“There’s no question that a lot of the things you learn, you learn in San Antonio,” he said. “Pop is incredibly kind and generous with his time and support. He’ll sit with you in coaches’ meetings and dinners, he’s been incredibly supporting not just to me, but to all former players and staffers. It’s great to be a part of it.”

