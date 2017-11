SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 27, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived guard Nico Laprovittola.



Laprovittola, who was in his first season with the Spurs, was signed as a free agent on Sept. 26, 2016. He saw action in 18 games for the Silver and Black, averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 assists in 9.7 minutes.



The Spurs roster now stands at 14.