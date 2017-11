SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 12, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived Amida Brimah and London Perrantes.



Brimah was signed on Sept. 25 and averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 5.7 minutes over three games this preseason with the Spurs. Perrantes, signed on Aug. 23, averaged 1.0 point in 4.8 minutes in three preseason games with the Silver and Black.



San Antonio’s roster now stands at 17 players.