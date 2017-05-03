SPURS VS. ROCKETS GAME 5 PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE NOW



SAN ANTONIO (May 3, 2017) – Tickets for Game 5 in the best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals series between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are on sale now. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the Spurs will host the Rockets at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, May 9 for Game 5. A game time will be announced at a later date. The Spurs 2017 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B and Methodist Healthcare System.



To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home playoff games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office. NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games, including available tickets from the primary market and tickets being resold by other fans. Consumers will be able to buy with confidence, as Ticketmaster will validate every ticket purchased on the league’s site to guarantee authentic NBA tickets.

For the Western Conference Semifinals, WARM UP, the official Spurs pregame party at the Bud Light Courtyard, will start two hours before tipoff at the AT&T Center and allows fans to skip the lines so they can enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive games and Bud Light Spurs Hour drink specials. Following the final buzzer, fans can also enjoy live music and drink specials at the Bud Light OVERTIME.

All Spurs playoff games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM with Paul Castro. FOX Sports Southwest will also broadcast 30-minute Spurs Live postgame shows, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, featuring studio hosts Ric Renner, Andrew Monaco and Matt Bonner, plus reports from Bill Land.

