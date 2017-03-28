SPURS TO THANK FAITHFUL SUPPORTERS WITH FAN APPRECIATION WEEK APRIL 2–8

SAN ANTONIO (March 28, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs will celebrate their devoted supporters with Fan Appreciation Week, spanning the final four home games of the regular season and featuring matchups with the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 2, the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, April 4, the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, April 5, and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, April 8. Fans in attendance at the final home game of the regular season on Saturday will receive a commemorative Spurs pint glass, and hundreds of gifts from official Spurs partners will be given to supporters throughout the week. Visit Spurs.com/fans for more information and to purchase tickets.

“The Spurs staff – from the ushers to the maintenance personnel and Spurs Fan Shop employees – always have a smile on their faces,” said Debbie Juhlke, Spurs Season Ticket Member for four seasons. “The energy in the AT&T Center is positive and fun. We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to be season ticket members.”

Fans will also have multiple opportunities throughout the week to receive additional prizes such as gift cards, coupons and free food, from Aramark, AT&T, Bud Light, Bud Light River City Rockfest, BurgerFi, Gold’s Gym, Great Clips, H-E-B, McDonald’s, Tissot, Uber, Whataburger, the Spurs, the San Antonio Stars, the San Antonio Rampage, San Antonio FC, and Silver & Black Give Back, as tokens of appreciation for the loyal support.

Included among the special giveaway items during Fan Appreciation Week are a Tissot Quickster San Antonio Spurs watch, $100 gift cards from Uber and a Great Clips gift basket. A Lucky Explorers brand NBA All-Star Game West Bicycle, valued at $1,000, will be given to one lucky fan courtesy of the Spurs Fan Shop. Fans can also win experiences like passes for the 2017 Bud Light River City Rockfest – featuring headliner Def Leppard – on May 27. The Spurs family of teams will be giving away several items, including a San Antonio FC jersey, a San Antonio Stars opening night meet-and-greet, and tickets to San Antonio Rampage, Stars and SAFC games.

The youngest Spurs fans will be highlighted during Silver & Black Give Back (SBGB) Night on April 2 when kids take over the game, shadowing Spurs Sports & Entertainment employees throughout the evening to get a behind-the-scenes look at different aspects of the game while earning hands-on experience in their chosen field. SBGB is the nonprofit arm of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community through youth programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League and the Team Up Challenge.

The Spurs Fan Shop will offer a 25 percent discount on all Spurs jerseys online at SpursFanShop.com and in-store from Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. to Saturday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m. To access the discount, enter the promo code FANAPR at checkout.

Fans unable to attend the game can join the celebration by following the @Spurs on Twitter or Instagram or liking the team’s Facebook page. Use the hashtag #SpursFAN for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Fans are encouraged to come early and stay late during every home game in April, as local bands Lynnwood King and The Revival (April 2), The Weak Knights (April 4), X-Factor (April 5) and Memphis Train Revue (April 8) entertain AT&T Center guests in the Bud Light Courtyard before and after the game. WARM UP, the official Spurs pregame party at the Bud Light Courtyard, will start two hours before tipoff at the AT&T Center and allows fans to skip the lines so they can enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive games and Bud Light Spurs Hour drink specials. Following the final buzzer, fans can also enjoy live music and drink specials at the Bud Light OVERTIME.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Spurs.com or ATTCenter.com, or via the Official Spurs Mobile App. Tickets may also be purchased at the AT&T Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays starting at noon.