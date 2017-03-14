SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH METHODIST HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

SAN ANTONIO (March 14, 2017) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced today a comprehensive strategic partnership with Methodist Healthcare System that designates the largest health care provider in the region as the Official Healthcare Partner of the San Antonio Spurs and all SS&E franchises. The full-scale partnership with Methodist Healthcare will include activations with the Austin Spurs (NBA D-League), San Antonio FC (USL), San Antonio Rampage (AHL) and San Antonio Stars (WNBA). Methodist Healthcare will also be the Official First Aid Provider of the Bud Light River City Rockfest. As part of the partnership, Spurs Sports & Entertainment will have access to Methodist Healthcare’s team of experts, nutritionists, physicians and first-class facilities in order to help address injury prevention, physical rehabilitation and provide the very best care for players, coaches and staff. The partnership was announced today at a press conference held on the anniversary of former Spur Sean Elliott’s return to the court on March 14, 2000, following kidney transplant surgery. Elliott became the first professional athlete to return to his sport after a kidney transplant, which was performed at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio. To see a video of Sean’s story, visit Spurs.com.

“We are excited to have such a trusted health care provider officially be a part of our team,” said R.C. Buford, San Antonio Spurs General Manager and President of Sports Franchises for SS&E. “Methodist Healthcare is a leader in the industry and their expertise and vast resources will help elevate the level of care we provide our athletes, which is of the highest priority. Just as importantly, we are like-minded organizations that have a passion and focus to improve the community.”

The collaboration between SS&E and Methodist Healthcare will include several initiatives to increase the health and wellness of the community. One of the goals of the partnership is to create a lasting legacy of health by providing education and programming that encourages living an active lifestyle.

“Spurs Sports & Entertainment is a first-class organization and we are proud to have a partner that mirrors our values,” said Jaime Wesolowski, President and CEO of Methodist Healthcare. “This partnership will help us advance our mission of Serving Humanity to Honor God by providing exceptional and cost-effective health care accessible to all. Working together with SS&E, we can identify opportunities to promote health and make a positive impact in the communities that we serve.”

Methodist Healthcare has also partnered with Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio (SMASA), which is led by David R. Schmidt, M.D., the Spurs Senior Team Physician. Together, SMASA and Methodist Healthcare will serve as the premier sports medicine and orthopedic care provider in the region, benefitting athletes of every age and all levels of play. From concussion management to total joint replacement to complex arthroscopic procedures, the physicians of SMASA offer the widest spectrum of care available to all athletes and active individuals in Central and South Texas.

“We've built our orthopedic and sports medicine practice to offer the very best services to all types of athletes,” said David R. Schmidt, M.D., who has been a Spurs team physician for 24 years. “Aligning with Methodist Healthcare takes Sports Medicine Associates to the next level and will allow us to extend our reach to better serve the community.”

Methodist Healthcare System is the largest and most preferred health system in South and Central Texas. With more than 11,000 employees and 26 facilities, including nine hospitals, and physicians and specialists spanning orthopedics, cardiology, pediatrics, primary care, neurology, oncology and transplant, Methodist Healthcare serves more than 80,000 inpatients and 350,000 outpatients annually.

###

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), San Antonio Rampage (AHL), San Antonio Stars (WNBA), Austin Spurs (NBA Development League), San Antonio FC (USL) and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

About Methodist Healthcare of San Antonio

Methodist Healthcare System – San Antonio is the largest provider of health care in South and Central Texas with 26 facilities including nine hospitals serving over 80,000 inpatients and 350,000 outpatients annually. The Methodist Healthcare team is comprised of 11,000 employees, making Methodist Healthcare the second largest private employer in San Antonio. The Texas Quality Foundation selected Methodist Healthcare to receive the 2014 Texas Award for Performance Excellence. Methodist Healthcare is the first and only health care system in South Texas to receive this award which requires an organization to demonstrate its commitment to the highest quality standards. With more than 2,700 credentialed physicians, Methodist Healthcare provides the largest array of medical services in the region including neurosurgery, cardiovascular services, oncology and women’s services. Visit http://www.SAHealth.com to learn more.

About Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio

Since its inception it has been the mission of Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio (SMASA) to be the pre-eminent provider of medical and surgical care to all athletes and active individuals. SMASA is the only orthopedic, sports medicine practice comprised solely of fellowship trained physicians who have greater than 160 years of cumulative experience in their specialties. All physician partners maintain faculty appointments at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and are actively involved in the education of orthopedic and sports medicine fellows, residents and medical students. In addition to serving as team physicians for the Spurs Sports & Entertainment franchises they also provide sports medicine coverage for the athletic programs of The University of Texas at San Antonio, The University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University, St. Mary's University and numerous San Antonio area high schools.