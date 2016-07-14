SAN ANTONIO (July 14, 2016) – The 2016 Spurs Silver Dancer Auditions begin Saturday, July 16 at St. Anthony Catholic High School, and culminate in a final performance event in front of fans and a group of celebrity judges at the Lila Cockrell Theatre on July 24.

Those interested in becoming a member of the 2016-17 squad can register at Spurs.com/SilverDancers , or in person on Saturday. The Silver Dancers are the official on-court dance team for the San Antonio Spurs and serve as community ambassadors for the organization. The Spurs Silver Dancers are driven by World Car.

The Spurs are seeking talented individuals with a passion to perform. In addition to entertaining basketball fans at the AT&T Center, the Silver Dancers will represent the Spurs at public appearances and events throughout the year. Spurs Silver Dancer Auditions include two days of preliminary rounds leading up to finalist interviews and training camp before the audition finale event. All who audition for the 2016-17 Silver Dancers must be 18 years of age by Aug. 1. A complete list of rules, an audition itinerary, and application forms can be found at Spurs.com/SilverDancers .

The 2016 Spurs Silver Dancer Audition Finale, held at The Lila Cockrell Theatre inside the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Sunday, July 24, will include exciting performances, cold drinks and special giveaways.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12 at Spurs.com/SilverDancers , or for $15 at the event. Children two-and-under are free. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour, prior the 6:30 p.m. audition finale. A panel of celebrity judges will help choose the 2016-17 Spurs Silver Dancers from a group of thirty finalists, and will pick the 2016 Judges’ Choice Award recipient.

Fans can enjoy performances from the 30 finalists as well as The Coyote, Team Energy and DJ Quake. Spurs In-Arena Host Chuck Cureau will host the event. Prizes will be given out throughout the evening, including Spurs swag and beauty products from The Strand Salon & Spa.

About the Spurs Silver Dancers