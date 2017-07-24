SPURS SIGN MATT COSTELLO TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (July 24, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Matt Costello to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Costello, 6-10/240, most recently played with Minnesota in the 2017 MGM Resorts Summer League, leading all players in rebounding in Las Vegas and averaging a double-double of 11.3 points and 12.0 rebounds to go along with 1.75 steals and 1.25 blocks in 25.8 minutes. He also appeared in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League with Orlando.

Spending last season with the Iowa Energy of the NBA G League, Costello averaged 9.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.65 blocks in 25.3 minutes over 23 games (14 starts). After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, the forward played for Atlanta last preseason, averaging 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.0 minutes.

Costello played four years at Michigan State and is the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots (146). During his senior season, Costello averaged 10.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.20 blocks in 22.9 minutes, earning All-Big Ten honors.

Two-way contracts were added to the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement and will go into effect for the 2017-18 season. Each team will now be able to have the standard 15 players on their roster, as well as up to two additional players on two-way contracts. Two-way players will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League, which includes San Antonio’s exclusively owned and operated affiliate, the Austin Spurs.