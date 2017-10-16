SPURS SIGN LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 16, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed LaMarcus Aldridge to a contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

The 2017-18 season will mark Aldridge’s third year with the Silver and Black after originally signing with the team on July 9, 2015. An 11-year NBA veteran, he is just one of three players, along with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, to score 1,000 points or more in each of the last 10 seasons. Aldridge has been named to the All-NBA Team four times (Second Team in 2015, Third Team in 2011, 2014 and 2016), earned All-Rookie First Team honors in 2007, and has been selected as an All-Star five times (2012-2016).

In Aldridge’s first two seasons with the Spurs, San Antonio posted back-to-back 60-plus win seasons for the first time in team history going a franchise-best 67-15 in 2015-16 and 61-21 during the 2016-17 season. In 146 games with the Silver and Black, Aldridge is averaging 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.16 blocks in 31.5 minutes while shooting .495 (1,036-2,094) from the field and .836 (479-573) from the foul line. During the 2015-16 season he was selected to the All-NBA Third Team and was named an All-Star for the fifth time in his career. Aldridge has appeared in 26 playoff games with the Spurs, averaging 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.15 blocks in 33.6 minutes in the postseason.

Originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the second overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Aldridge was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers in a draft-night trade. He spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers where he appeared in 648 regular season games, averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.02 blocks in 35.5 minutes. He is the Trail Blazers all-time leader in rebounds (5,434), second in points (12,562), and fourth in games played (648) and blocked shots (658). His 234 double-doubles also rank first all-time in Trail Blazers history.

In 794 regular season NBA games, Aldridge has averaged 19.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.04 blocks in 34.5 minutes. The 32-year-old has appeared in 60 playoff games, averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.52 blocks and 1.5 assists in 37.5 minutes.

Prior to his NBA career, Aldridge spent two seasons at the University of Texas (2004-06). He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of The Year and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team as a sophomore.