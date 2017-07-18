SPURS SIGN JOFFREY LAUVERGNE

SAN ANTONIO (July 18, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Joffrey Lauvergne. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Lauvergne, 6-11/260, has played three seasons in the NBA with career averages of 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.0 minutes in 153 total games. Originally selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft (55th overall) he was part of a draft night trade that sent him to Denver, where he spent his first two seasons in the league and averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.8 minutes. On Aug. 30, 2016, Lauvergne was dealt to Oklahoma City, where he averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.8 minutes over 50 games before being sent to Chicago on Feb. 23, 2017. In 20 games for the Bulls he averaged 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes.



A native of France, Lauvergne has played alongside Spurs guard Tony Parker for the French Senior National Team since 2013 in events including EuroBasket in 2013 and 2015, as well as the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio where he averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes. The Mulhouse native has been a professional since 2011, playing overseas from 2011-14 for Chalon-Sur-Saone, Valencia Basket, KK Partizan and Khimki.

