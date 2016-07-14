SPURS SIGN BRYN FORBES

SAN ANTONIO (July 14, 2016)- The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Bryn Forbes. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Forbes, 6-3/190, was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team during his senior season at Michigan State, averaging 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.0 minutes in 35 appearances. He led all NCAA Division I players in three-point percentage last year (min. 80 3FG), shooting .481 (112-233) from beyond the arc. Forbes finished eighth in the country in three-point field goals made, hitting 112 treys, and set an all-time Big Ten Conference record for most three-pointers in a game when he hit 11 threes en route to a career-high 33 points (11-16 3FG) in 27 minutes at Rutgers on March 2, 2016.

The Lansing native played two seasons at Michigan State, averaging 11.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.1 minutes while shooting .458 (182-397) from the three-point line in 74 games, helping the Spartans reach the 2015 Final Four and win the 2016 Big Ten Tournament. Prior to joining Michigan State, he played two seasons at Cleveland State, where he averaged 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.4 minutes over 64 games. Forbes was selected to the All-Horizon Second Team in 2014 after being named the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year in 2013.

Forbes is currently playing on the Spurs 2016 NBA Summer League team, where he’s averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 25.3 minutes in seven total games between Las Vegas and Utah.

