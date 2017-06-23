SPURS SELECT DERRICK WHITE AND JARON BLOSSOMGAME IN 2017 NBA DRAFT



SAN ANTONIO (June 22, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have selected Derrick White with the 29th overall pick in the first round and Jaron Blossomgame with the 59th overall selection in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.



White, 6-5/193, recently finished his senior season at Colorado University and averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.44 blocks and 1.24 steals in 32.8 minutes while shooting .507 (205-404) from the floor, .396 (57-144) from three-point range and .813 (148-182) from the free throw line. In his lone season in Boulder, he was named to the All-Conference First Team in the Pac-12, as well as the All-Defensive Team and All-Tournament Team. The Parker, Colorado native became one of three players in the last 20 seasons to average at least 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.00 block for a season in Division I college basketball, along with Chicago’s Dwyane Wade and the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Philadelphia’s Markelle Fultz. Prior to joining the Buffalos, White played three seasons at Division II University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where he is the school’s all-time leader in career points and assists.



Blossomgame, 6-7/220, played four seasons at Clemson University, averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 34.3 minutes on his way to being named to the All-ACC Third Team in his senior year. The Alpharetta, Georgia native led the Tigers in scoring in each of his last three seasons and was selected to the All-ACC First Team as a junior. In 128 total games at Clemson, including 125 starts, Blossomgame averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 30.7 minutes.

