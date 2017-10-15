SPURS EXERCISE TEAM OPTION ON DEJOUNTE MURRAY

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 15, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have exercised their third-year team option on guard Dejounte Murray for the 2018-19 season.



Murray is entering his second season with the Spurs after being selected by San Antonio in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft (29th overall). Last year in his rookie season, Murray averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes in 38 appearances. The former Washington Husky also played in 11 playoff games, averaging 5.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 15.3 minutes for the Silver and Black.