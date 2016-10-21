SPURS EXERCISE OPTION ON KYLE ANDERSON

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 21, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have exercised their fourth-year option on forward Kyle Anderson for the 2017-18 season.



Anderson is entering his third season with the Spurs after being selected by San Antonio in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft (30th overall). Last season, Anderson averaged 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.0 minutes over 78 games, including 11 starts. In 111 career games with the Silver and Black, the former UCLA Bruin is averaging 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.4 minutes.

