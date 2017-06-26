SPURS ENTERTAINMENT TEAM AUDITIONS BEGIN JULY 8

SAN ANTONIO (June 26, 2017) – The 2017 Spurs Silver Dancer Auditions begin Saturday, July 8 at the UIW Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, and will culminate in a final performance event in front of fans and a group of celebrity judges at the UIW Luella Bennack Music Center on Saturday, July 15. The 2017 Spurs Team Energy Auditions will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the UIW Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center.

The Spurs are seeking talented individuals with a passion to perform. Those interested in becoming a member of either 2017-18 squad can register at Spurs.com/SilverDancers, Spurs.com/Team-Energy, or in person at auditions.

The Spurs Silver Dancer Auditions include two days of preliminary rounds leading up to finalist interviews and training camp before the audition finale event. Spurs Team Energy Auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. All who audition for the 2017-18 teams must be 18 years of age or older by Aug. 1. A complete list of rules, an audition itinerary, and application forms can be found at Spurs.com/SilverDancers and Spurs.com/Team-Energy.

The 2017 Spurs Silver Dancer Audition Finale, held at the UIW Luella Bennack Music Center on Saturday, July 15, will include exciting performances, cold drinks and special giveaways. Fans can enjoy performances from the 30 finalists as well as The Coyote, Team Energy and DJ Quake. Spurs In-Arena Host Chuck Cureau will host the event. Prizes will be given out throughout the evening, including Spurs swag and beauty products from The Strand Salon & Spa.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12 at Spurs.com/SilverDancers starting Tuesday, July 4, or for $15 at the event. Children two-and-under are free. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. two-hour audition finale. A panel of celebrity judges will help choose the 16 2017-18 Spurs Silver Dancers from a group of 30 finalists, and will pick the 2017 Judges’ Choice Award recipient.

About The Spurs Silver Dancers

The Spurs Silver Dancers are entering their 26th season of entertaining fans as the official on-court dance team for the San Antonio Spurs. In addition to their game night performances, they are active members of the community, making appearances and attending events throughout the year, as well as leading Jr. Silver Dancer clinics throughout South Texas.

About Spurs Team Energy

Spurs Team Energy is a coed interactive team for the San Antonio Spurs. The team entertains fans through high energy routines, live freestyle, on-court promotions and live fan interaction at all Spurs home games. Team Energy is flavored by Wingstop.