SPURS CALENDARS PRESENTED BY SACU GO ON SALE NOVEMBER 28

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 22, 2016) – San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green will sign autographs at the SACU Main Headquarters, located at 6061 W Interstate 10, on Monday, Nov. 28 to kick off the sale of the 2016-17 Spurs Calendars presented by SACU. The calendars – which will be available starting Monday at all San Antonio area SACU branches – will also go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 29 online at SBGB.org and at all home San Antonio Spurs games while supplies last.



Green will sign autographs starting at 4 p.m. for the first 250 fans in attendance on Monday, and fans will have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming Spurs game, courtesy of SACU. Calendars will cost $15 each and feature photos of the players, their families, and pets throughout.



Each year, the Spurs Calendars presented by SACU benefit San Antonio area nonprofits including Silver & Black Give Back, the nonprofit partner of the Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams. For more than 19 years, calendar sales have provided more than half a million dollars, benefiting approximately 100 local charities and nonprofit organizations.



"Through the sale of the Spurs Calendars each year, Silver & Black Give Back has been able to support many local charities in years past,” said Laura Dixon, Executive Director of Silver & Black Give Back. “We are proud to partner with SACU in these efforts."



As the Official Credit Union of the San Antonio Spurs, SACU is the only place you can get the Spurs Rewards debit card as well as the Spurs Rewards credit card. Both cards feature a rewards program designed for loyal Spurs fans. Members also enjoy player meet-and-greet opportunities and special ticket offers. SACU is the Financial Literacy Partner and the Online Voting Partner of the Team Up Challenge, a premier initiative of Silver & Black Give Back. Through their longstanding partnership, SACU and the San Antonio Spurs have been giving back to the community together since 2002.



Chartered in 1935, SACU is a $2.8 billion credit union serving 250,000 members in 43 states across the U.S. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative offers competitive products and services from 16 locations locally, one regionally in Houston and nationally through its manufactured home lending division, CU Factory Built Lending. Visit SACU.com/Spurs, or call 210-258-1234 or 1-800-688-SACU (7228) for information.



-spurs.com-



About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in the community in partnership with the entire Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams. Since 1988 our players, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Jr. Rampage, Future Stars and the Team Up Challenge. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at http://www.sbgb.org/.

