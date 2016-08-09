SPURS ANNOUNCE 2016 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (August 9, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2016 preseason schedule, which consists of six games and includes three road contests and three home games at the AT&T Center.

The Silver and Black will start preseason play at Phoenix when they travel to play the Suns on Monday, Oct. 3. The Spurs will then see their first home action of the season when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Oct. 8. San Antonio will go back on the road to visit Detroit on Monday, Oct. 10, and play at Orlando on Wednesday, Oct. 12, before returning home to the Alamo City to host Miami on Friday, Oct. 14, and Houston on Friday, Oct. 21 to close out the preseason.



All preseason games will be aired live on WOAI-AM 1200 AM with Bill Schoening calling the action and preseason home games will be broadcast in Spanish on KCOR-AM 1300 with Paul Castro handling the play-by-play.



Tickets to the Spurs 2016 preseason games will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.



