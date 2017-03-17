SPURS AND USAA CELEBRATE SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS WITH MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT ON MARCH 23

SAN ANTONIO (March 17, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs will wear military-themed camouflage jerseys in honor of active duty and retired military members when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Military Appreciation Night, presented by USAA, on Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. The evening will commemorate those who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces, especially the military families stationed in San Antonio.



Leading up to the game USAA will host a Spurs Training Camp with 50 military members from local bases on Wednesday, March 22 at the AT&T Center. The group will run practice drills led by Spurs assistant coaches Ime Udoka and James Borrego before participating in a scrimmage and meeting with Spurs guard Danny Green. On Tuesday, March 14 Spurs guard-forward Kyle Anderson became an airman for a day when visited Air Force troops in training at Camp Bullis.



“For USAA and for the Spurs, showing our appreciation for the sacrifice of America’s men and women in uniform extends far beyond one game,” said Eric Engquist, USAA Vice President for Military Affinity and Sponsorships. “We are honored to team up with the Spurs to create unique experiences and offer well-deserved recognition to active duty service members, veterans, and their families.”



During Military Appreciation Night and select games throughout the season, active military and veterans can save up to 40 percent off tickets through the team’s partnership with USAA – the official military appreciation sponsor of the Spurs. For more information and to purchase tickets visit Spurs.com/salute.



Richard Overton – the oldest-living World War II veteran – will be honored for his service during the game. The Austin, Texas resident is 110-years-old and fought in the 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion during World War II. At halftime, singing painter Joe Everson will create a portrait of Iwo Jima while singing God Bless America. The artwork will then be donated to Wounded Warrior Project®.



The National Anthem will be sung by Technical Sergeant Gina Lavender of the Air National Guard 149th Fighter Wing at Lackland Air Force Base, as personnel from the United States Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Center and School hold an oversized American flag at center court. A special enlistment ceremony will take place during halftime as 40 individuals are sworn in to the United States Armed Forces.



Fans can get involved by using the hashtag #SpursSalute on social media. Those in attendance on Military Appreciation Night can get a glimpse into the military experience through an obstacle course in the Bud Light Courtyard. Fans can take photos with the Spurs’ five NBA Championship trophies on the Plaza Level concourse, courtesy of USAA.



Tickets are available for purchase online at Spurs.com or ATTCenter.com, or via the Official Spurs Mobile App. Tickets may also be purchased at the AT&T Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays starting at noon.

