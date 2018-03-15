SPURS AND USAA CELEBRATE ACTIVE DUTY AND RETIRED SERVICE MEMBERS WITH MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT ON MARCH 21

SAN ANTONIO (March 15, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs will wear camouflage jerseys in honor of active duty and retired service members when they host the Washington Wizards at the AT&T Center on Military Appreciation Night, presented by USAA, on Wednesday, March 21 at 8:30 p.m. The evening will celebrate the bravery and selflessness of those who have served and continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces, especially the military families stationed in Military City USA.

During Military Appreciation Night and select games throughout the season, all military, veterans, and government employees can save up to 40 percent off tickets at Spurs.com/salute through the team’s partnership with USAA – the official military appreciation partner of the San Antonio Spurs. Fans who purchase tickets through that site to the 2018 Spurs Military Appreciation Night game will also receive a Spurs Hoops for Troops t-shirt. Those with a military ID can receive discounted parking in Lots 6 and 7 and 15% off on merchandise at the Spurs Fan Shop during the game. A USAA table at Section 124 on the Plaza Level concourse will offer a limited-edition Coyote bobblehead to the first 800 fans with a military ID.

“For both the Spurs and USAA, military appreciation is about much more than one night and one game,” said retired Navy Vice Admiral John Bird, USAA senior vice president for military affairs. “We understand the challenges and sacrifices that come with military service. Our military appreciation events are just one small way we can say thank you.”

Prior to the game against the Wizards, USAA’s Military Training Camp gave 50 military members from local bases the chance to train like the Spurs on Wednesday, March 14 at the AT&T Center. The group ran practice drills led by Spurs assistant coaches James Borrego and Ime Udoka before participating in a scrimmage and meeting with Spurs legend and broadcast analyst Sean Elliott. On March 6 Spurs guard-forward Danny Green became an “Airman for a Day” when he visited the 12thFlying Training Wing at Randolph Air Force Base.

Military heroes will be celebrated throughout the game on March 21, and tickets from Spurs Season Ticket Members, staff, and corporate partners were donated to military members and their families, including service members and guests from the Center for the Intrepid (CFI). The group will be treated to a premium experience at the AT&T Center, including dinner at the Dahill Courtside Club or the Terrace Restaurant prior to the game. CFI provides rehabilitation and treatment for amputees and burn victims at the San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC) at nearby Fort Sam Houston.

The US Air Force Rappel Team will descend from the rafters with the American flag prior the game, holding the flag aloft above the court as 2nd Lt. Amanda J. Rivers of the US Air Force 12th Flying Training Wing at JBSA-Randolph sings the National Anthem. Members of the Air Force Personnel Center will also hold a court-sized American flag, stretched across the floor during the anthem. A special enlistment ceremony will take place during halftime as 40 recruits are sworn in to the United States Armed Forces.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Spurs.com or ATTCenter.com, or via the Official Spurs Mobile App. Tickets may also be purchased at the AT&T Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays three hours prior to tipoff. For more information on Spurs Military Appreciation Night, presented by USAA, visit Spurs.com/Salute.

