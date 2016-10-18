SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK LAUNCHES AUSTIN SPURS TEAM UP

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 17, 2016) – Silver & Black Give Back , the nonprofit partner of the Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams, announced today the launch of Austin Spurs Team Up . The service-learning initiative encourages kids to get involved and better their community. For the first time, student-led Austin-area schools and nonprofits can apply for grants to fund a project that improves the community in one of five categories: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health & Wellness or Uniformed Services.

Austin Spurs players will review the Austin Spurs Team Up applications and select grant recipients based on need, collaboration and potential impact of the project. Grants will be awarded in late November and $25,000 will be awarded amongst the groups selected. Austin Spurs players, coaches and staff will then work with their Team Up partners during the D-League season to help bring the service-learning projects to life.

“We’ve seen the positive impact that service-learning has had in empowering young people in our community and we’re excited to launch a Team Up program in Austin,” said Bobby Perez, President of Silver & Black Give Back’s Board of Directors.

Now in its 6 th season, past Team Up Challenge service-learning projects in San Antonio have included a campaign to discourage texting while driving, development of a community garden that provides fresh produce to the neighborhood, the launch of a mobile library and implementation of a program that rescues stray animals and provides them with veterinary care and adoption services.

Applications for the 2016-17 Austin Spurs Team Up are open today and are due by Nov. 11. To apply for Austin Spurs Team Up or for more information, go to Austin.DLeague.NBA.com . Applications may be submitted by K-12 students, teachers or club sponsors from Austin area public, private and charter schools and any youth serving Austin area nonprofits. Groups can apply for a specific amount of funding up to $25,000, based on need.

