SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK TO AWARD UP TO $250,000 TO SCHOOL GROUPS AND NONPROFITS THROUGH TEAM UP CHALLENGE

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 17, 2017) – Applications are available now and due Oct. 1 for Silver & Black Give Back’s (SBGB) 2017-18 Team Up Challenge, which will award up to $250,000 to both school groups and local nonprofits. The annual competition encourages students and youth-serving nonprofits to get involved in their community through service-learning projects that build character. For more information and to apply, go to SBGB.org.

Groups interested in the 2017-18 program can apply for a specific amount of funding rather than an equal share of the $250,000 available, allowing for larger grants and more impactful projects. The program will extend through an entire calendar year. Past projects have included ability-inclusive basketball camps, coat drives for the homeless, anti-bullying campaigns, and tutoring programs for refugee students.

Grantees will be selected at the end of October, with $250,000 divided among them based on need, sustainability, and impact of projects in the community. Each selected group will have an adult captain from their school or organization to guide them throughout the year, as well as a Team Up Challenge Scholar from a local college or university. Applications for local college students interested in becoming Team Up Challenge Scholars are also due Oct 1 and available at SBGB.org.

About the Team Up Challenge

The Team Up Challenge is a community involvement and character development program that teaches kids civic responsibility through hands-on learning and service within their communities. Through these hands-on programs, youth are empowered to change the world, starting right here in San Antonio. Kids identify a need and create a project to impact one of five areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health & Wellness, or Uniformed Services. As a premier initiative of Silver & Black Give Back, Spurs, Stars, Rampage and San Antonio FC players have worked alongside the students to help bring their vision to life. Visit TeamUpChallenge.com for more information. The Team Up Challenge is funded in part by these partners:





About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in the community in partnership with the entire Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams. Since 1988 our players, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Jr. Rampage, Future Stars and the Team Up Challenge. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.