SELECT-A-SEAT EVENT FOR FANS INTERESTED IN BECOMING SPURS SEASON TICKET MEMBERS SET FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 8

SAN ANTONIO (March 1, 2018) – Fans interested in joining the Spurs Family can be among the first to select from newly available season ticket inventory for the 2018-19 season during the Spurs Select-a-Seat Event on Thursday, March 8. Interested buyers will be able to try out any available seat inside the AT&T Center from 5-8 p.m. while enjoying special visits from The Coyote and the Spurs Silver Dancers. RSVP for your ticket to tradition at Spurs.com/Select-Seat.

Spurs season ticket plans provide the best value on tickets and are available for every budget. Full-season packages start at just $100 per month and 10-game plans starting at just $30 per month.

Those who purchase a season ticket package for the 2018-19 season during Thursday’s event will receive complimentary tickets to a Spurs game during the month of March, plus the opportunity to take a Spurs Family photo at center court in the AT&T Center. All new members of the Spurs Family at the Select-a-Seat event will also be entered to win Spurs autographed items, gift packs, and upgraded Spurs tickets.

Spurs Season Ticket Members not only get exclusive member pricing in the best available locations for the 2018-19 season, but are also guaranteed their seats for the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Season ticket plans are available in all seating levels of the AT&T Center while supplies last at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or 210-444-5050.

In addition to payment plans for every budget, Spurs season tickets come with access to special events like player meet-and-greets, an online account manager, a personal service representative, and more membership perks.