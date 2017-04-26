SECOND INTERACTIVE SPURS MURAL TO BE UNVEILED AT MAIN PLAZA DURING FIESTA SAN FERNANDO

WHAT: The San Antonio Spurs, with support from the City of San Antonio, will unveil a second Spurs 2017 Playoffs mural on Thursday, April 27 during Fiesta® San Fernando in Main Plaza. Set to be revealed hours before the Spurs take on the Grizzlies in Memphis, the mural will bring fans together in anticipation of Game 6. Fans are invited to take photos with the mural and can win Spurs swag at the event.

The piece, titled ‘¡Viva Coyote!’, was created by San Antonio artists Nik Soupe and Shek Vega of Los Otros Murals. The eight-foot-by-12-foot spray paint and acrylic on board piece will feature the Spurs mascot with a Fiesta® San Antonio motif. Soupe and Vega recently revealed a mural titled ‘Soy 210’ at the AT&T Center to launch the team’s 2017 NBA Playoffs theme, ‘Go Spurs Go in the 2-1-0’ (pronounced two-one-oh). Both murals feature a unique digital animation design element through the augmented reality app EyeJack. Visit Spurs.com/mural to download the app on Android and iOS devices to bring the artwork to life in shareable videos. Downloadable interactive posters of both murals will be available at Spurs.com/fanguide, and a select number of ‘¡Viva Coyote!’ posters will be available at Thursday’s event.

The ‘Go Spurs Go in the 2-1-0’ campaign is an extension of 2016 postseason theme ‘Paint the Town Silver & Black’, linking the team with the city and the fans, and celebrating the time of year when the Alamo City comes together for Spurs Playoffs, Fiesta, and Cinco de Mayo. Spurs fans from all over the world can represent the vibrancy of The 2-1-0. Visit Spurs.com/fanguide for more information on the Spurs 2017 Playoffs, presented by H-E-B and Methodist Healthcare System.

WHO: Artists Nik Soupe and Shek Vega

The Coyote

Spurs Silver Dancers

Team Energy

DJ Quake

Spurs In-Arena Host Chuck Cureau

WHEN: Thursday, April 27

12 p.m.

WHERE: Main Plaza

115 N. Main Ave.

San Antonio, TX 78205